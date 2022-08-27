Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Grows By 500.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $138.67. 11,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

