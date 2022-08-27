Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Grows By 500.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $138.67. 11,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.01.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.