Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Grows By 55.6%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.4 %

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

