Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Expands By 54.5%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Down 0.0 %
BDVSY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.63. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.38.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
