Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Expands By 54.5%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Down 0.0 %

BDVSY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.63. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

