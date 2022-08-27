Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Declines By 81.8%

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

TWO Stock Performance

NYSE:TWOA remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. TWO has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

