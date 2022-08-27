Short Interest in U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Decreases By 94.9%

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
U.S. Stem Cell Stock Performance
Shares of USRM stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,182. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile
