Short Interest in U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Decreases By 94.9%

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

U.S. Stem Cell Stock Performance

Shares of USRM stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,182. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

