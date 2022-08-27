Short Interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Declines By 36.7%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 6,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

UNVR traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,560. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,341.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 336.2% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 61,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

