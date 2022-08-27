Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Drops By 48.6%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 481.1 days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $27.10 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. Barclays downgraded Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

