Short Interest in Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) Grows By 2,926.0%

Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a growth of 2,926.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wanderport Price Performance

Shares of WDRP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Wanderport has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website.

