Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Drops By 84.6%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $40.77 on Friday. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

