Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 69,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

