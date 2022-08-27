SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

