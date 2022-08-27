SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.60%.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
