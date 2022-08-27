Signata Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $501.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00082818 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.