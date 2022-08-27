Signature Chain Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $280,788.40 and approximately $7.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,974.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00128424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086983 BTC.

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.