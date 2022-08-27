SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, an increase of 140,700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SSNT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

