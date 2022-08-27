SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 376.8% from the July 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,944,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SinglePoint Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SING remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
SinglePoint Company Profile
