Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 2,242.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 19,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,640. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.