SKALE Network Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $176.71 million and $11.87 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

