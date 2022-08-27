SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the July 31st total of 480,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SKYX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 147,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

In other SKYX Platforms news, Director Dov Shiff purchased 20,000 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $93,293 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Rating)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.