SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYXGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the July 31st total of 480,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SKYX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 147,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SKYX Platforms news, Director Dov Shiff purchased 20,000 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $93,293 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

