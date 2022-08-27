Smart MFG Price Hits $0.0066 (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Smart MFG has a market cap of $2.44 million and $16,103.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

