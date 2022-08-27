Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $97,440.53 and $135.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000251 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

