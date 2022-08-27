Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 2,553 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,782,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

