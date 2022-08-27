Smith Moore & CO. Buys 1,304 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,904,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

IWM traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,177,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,770,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.