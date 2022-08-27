Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110,284 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,732,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 565.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,867 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.