Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 114,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

