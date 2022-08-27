Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,139 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,221. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

