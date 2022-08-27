Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.78. The company had a trading volume of 846,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,149. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.27 and a 200-day moving average of $250.75.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.