Smith Moore & CO. Sells 252 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.73. 3,366,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

