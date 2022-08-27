Smith Moore & CO. Sells 817 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 111,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

