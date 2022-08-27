Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and traded as low as $33.65. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 22,142 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,530.33.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.