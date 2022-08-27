Snetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,973.00 (SNET)

Snetwork (SNET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $713,725.18 and $148,973.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00128835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00086320 BTC.

SNET is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,908,092 coins. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

