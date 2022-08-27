SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $385,428.36 and $24,787.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00828108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

