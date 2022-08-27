SnowSwap Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $407,879.90 and $27,907.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.