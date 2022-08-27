SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,370 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

