SNS Financial Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PM opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.