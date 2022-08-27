SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $43,000 in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Trading Down 3.2 %
SOLO opened at $1.52 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
