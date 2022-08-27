Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in August

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 285.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SWDAF stock remained flat at $25.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $50.32.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.