Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $432,832.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,940 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.