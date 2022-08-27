SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $63.71 million and $1.75 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00830989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,663,761,477 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

