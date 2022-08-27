Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.40

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $25.44. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 17,080 shares changing hands.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.