Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHON stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 2,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

