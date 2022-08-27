Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHON stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 2,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
