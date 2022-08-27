Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Down 2%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.05 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48). 458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.51).

Sourcebio International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £90.87 million and a PE ratio of 545.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.53.

About Sourcebio International

(Get Rating)

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

See Also

