Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,535,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SOVO stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.78.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
