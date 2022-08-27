Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,535,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.78.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

About Sovos Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

