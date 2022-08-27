SparkPoint Fuel Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $53,930.70 and approximately $149,267.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
