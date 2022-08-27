SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $468,122.28

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 121% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $468,122.28 and approximately $1,526.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.31 or 0.99939385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00222470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00143357 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00231233 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00057110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00051858 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

