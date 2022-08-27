Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Down 3.6%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.54 and last traded at $68.54. Approximately 238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($163.12) to £132 ($159.50) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

