Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 703,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,082. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.