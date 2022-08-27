Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,281. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Spire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spire by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Spire by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

