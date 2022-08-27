SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Up 63.2% in August

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SPK Acquisition Stock Performance

SPK Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864. SPK Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of SPK Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,949,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPK Acquisition by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 229,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPK Acquisition

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

