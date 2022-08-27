Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 92.3% in August

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SGBLY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. 12,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,744. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.
