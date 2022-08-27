Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Up 3.1%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432.15 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20). 34,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.04).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £661.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

